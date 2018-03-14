There’s an alcoholic sweet shop in London, and can we go please?

Have you ever sat back and genuinely wondered what heaven looks like?

Well, we have you answer lads.

Heaven comes in the form of an alcoholic sweet shop, aptly named SugarSin.

SugarSin is an adult only sweet shop in the heart of London, and we absolutely need to visit!

The shop is full to the brim with delicious sweet treats, such as Prosecco and white chocolate truffles, G&T jellies and Cuba Libre candies.

Overwhelmed tbh.

The main shop is in London's Covent Garden but they also sell their products in Waitrose, John Lewis, Lakeland, Selfridges, and online – so we don't even need to travel!

Will you get a buzz on from the goodies? Probably not, but hell, it sure is worth a try!

If anyone is planning a trip to London, please visit and bring us back something delicious!