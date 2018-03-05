A TWERKING workshop is coming to Dublin and we are screaming

Calling all dance floor warriors – your time to shine is now!

A twerking workshop is coming to Dublin and it sounds like gas craic altogether.

But don't be fooled, while you and your friends are guaranteed to have the time of you life strutting your stuff around the dance studio, the energetic class doubles as a fairly intense workout.

Presented by Bam Bam Boogie Dance Fitness, the St. Patrick's Twerkshop comprises of a warm-up, sweat sequence, twerkout and meditation session.

Coming to 83 Camden Street lower on Tuesday, March 20, it's the perfect way to sweat out all the booze after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The class will run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, and twerkers are encouraged to show some national pride by coming dressed in a splash of green

There are very limited spaces, so make sure to get your ticket (€11.40) on Eventbrite today.

For more information, check out the event page or follow @bambam_boogie.