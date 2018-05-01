There’s a HUGE voting registration drive happening in Dublin today

With the abortion referendum fast approaching, people who have not yet joined the electorate are being urged to do so before the May 8 deadline.

Yesterday it emerged that a shocking 150,000 young people are not yet registered to vote, putting themselves at risk of not being able to use their voice on May 25.

Anyone who would like to register is invited to attend a huge voting drive at Trinity College Dublin today.

FYI there are voting registration drives happening in town (Dublin) tomorrow where all you have to do is fill out your details and you will be registered to vote for May 25th: TCD Arts Block: 1-2.30pm

TCD Hamilton Building: 2.30-4pm

DIT Aungier St: 10am-3pm

DIT Bolton St: 12-4pm — Aisling Kelly (@aislingkelly_) April 30, 2018

Forms will be printed out and members of An Garda Síochána will be present to sign the forms on the spot.

You don't have to be student to attend, just make sure to bring ID and proof of address and the completed forms will then be posted on your behalf.

The drive will take place at the following locations:

Those unsure whether they're registered or not are being advised to Check the Register.