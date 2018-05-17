There’s a four-day GIN festival happening in Galway next month

As if we needed another excuse to head west for a weekend, Galway is set to play host to a four-day GIN festival next month.

The Latin Quarter Gin Fest returns to the City of Tribes from Thursday June 7 to Saturday June 10, and you better believe we'll be there to raise a glass with our fellow gin-lovers.

Organisers promise a "weekend of gin-joyment" with a whole range of fun and interactive events planned over the four days.

Expect Gin Cruises, Gin Forage, Irish Gin Village, Distillery Road Trip, Master Classes and Tastings, Gin Afternoon Tea, Gin Trails, Food & Gin Pairings, Gin Cocktails & Competitions, New Gin Launches and Gin Experientials – an pretty much every other gin related activity you could ever imagine!

The festival aims to encourage people to sample a variety of gin and tonic brands, as well as educate the masses on the economical benefits of the gin trade.

Count us in!

A full programme of events is coming soon and for regular updates follow The Latin Quarter on social media using the hastag #LQGinFest or email ginfest@thelatinquarter.ie.