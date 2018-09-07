There’s a new 65-stop bus route launching in Dublin this weekend

To the delight of commuters, Dublin Bus is introducing a brand new route this weekend.

Route 175 will be the first one to be run by the British company Go-Ahead.

The route will service 65 stops across the city.

'Go-Ahead Ireland is delighted to launch their first bus route, the 175, running from UCD to Citywest,' according to Go-Ahead.

'This 24 km route, will pick passengers up from 65 stops (from UCD to Citywest), 63 stops (from Citywest to UCD) and will be serviced a fleet of 9 buses and 19 Go-Ahead Ireland drivers.'

It will also serve Tallagh and Dundrum en route.

The new route will accept cash and Leap Cards, and to journey further than 13 stages on the route will cost €2.60 on the Leap Card and €3.30 in cash for an adult fare.

The route will not be available on the Dublin Bus App, but commuters can plan their route via the National Journey Planner app.

The app also includes Luas, Irish Rail and ferry times.