There is still time to support your local bookshop this Christmas

The festive season is fast approaching and with it thoughts of sorting that perfect gift for family and friends. Bookselling Ireland, the committee of Booksellers Association members representing bookshops big and small across Ireland, is encouraging shoppers throughout the country to support their local bookshop by shopping local and shopping Irish!

Books offer a fantastic gift for young and old alike and with so many different genres to choose from there will be something to please even the trickiest person on your Christmas list this year! Some of Bookselling Ireland’s favourite new books for Christmas 2023 include:

For children:

‘Cloud Babies’ by Eoin Colfer and Chris Judge – a compelling, empathetic book, gorgeously illustrated

‘Girls who Slay Monsters’ by Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley MacDonald – fascinating stories of brave and brilliant Irish goddesses

‘The Light Thieves’ by Helena Duggan – clever, quirky and imaginative, and the first in a new series

‘The Fox’s Tower’ by Sam Thompson – a captivating and thought-provoking tale for all ages!

‘Big Bad Me’ by Aislinn O’Loughlin – fresh, fast-paced and fun; vampire slayers and werewolves

For those who want to learn as they read:

‘Listen to the Land Speak’ by Manchán Magan – an expert mix of Irish history, mythology and folklore

‘You Don’t Know What War is’ by Yeva Skalietska – forced to flee Ukraine, a young girl now living in Dublin tells her story, a poignant and essential read

‘An Irish Atlantic Rainforest’ by Eoghan Daltún – beautiful nature writing combined with a passionate appeal for a radical new relationship with the environment

‘The Ship Beneath the Ice’ by Mensun Bound – the extraordinary story of the discovery of Shackleton's Endurance

For the foodie:

‘Bake’ by Graham Herterich – classic Irish recipes with a modern twist

‘Ballymaloe Desserts’ by JR Ryall and David Tanis – recreate the dishes from the iconic Ballymaloe dessert trolley!

‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things’ by Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad – flexible, flavour-packed dishes to add something ‘extra’ to your next meal

For fiction lovers:

‘Where I End’ by Sophie White – a horror novel about being bound by the blood knot of family

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ by Bonnie Garmus – funny, poignant page-turner of a novel set in 1960's America

‘The Half Life of Valery K’ by Natasha Pulley – a tender, complex, darkly humourous story, a stunning portrait of Soviet Russia during the Cold War

For fantasy and science fiction lovers:

‘Legends and Lattes’ by Travis Baldree – an orc called Viv retires from soldiering to open a coffee shop. The most gorgeous, cosy, heart-warming read

‘The Children of Gods and Fighting Men’ by Shauna Lawless – the first in a gripping new historical fantasy series intertwining Irish mythology and history

For the armchair sportspeople:

‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ by Siobhán Doyle – an illustrated celebration of the GAA since medieval times

‘Point to Point’ by Healy Racing and Richard Pugh – superb photos of the riders, handlers, tracks, and horses that give Irish point-to-pointing such a unique spirit

‘Chased by Pandas’ by Dan Martin – the celebration of a true cyclist's career

Aoife Roantree, Chair of Bookselling Ireland, said, “There are a vast array of fantastic books available in bookshops throughout the country and experienced booksellers are on hand to help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list. Like many businesses bookshops can only survive if they continue to receive support from their local community so we are encouraging everyone to shop local and shop Irish this festive season!

For more great Christmas gift ideas keep an eye on Bookselling Ireland’s social media platforms; Facebook: @BooksellingIreland, Twitter: @BooksellingI and Instagram: @BooksellingI. You can also pop into your local bookshop to receive a great Christmas gift recommendation today!