Therapie Clinic to open options for affordable and accessible fertility treatments

Fertility issues and treatments are both topics that are often spoken about in hushed tones. There’s a stigma surrounding the issue, with people feeling awkward discussing issues that may upset or make people feel uncomfortable.

But the founders of Thérapie Clinic and Ireland’s leading fertility expert, Dr John Kennedy, are aiming to change all of that. On July 25th 2021 – on World IVF Day – Thérapie Medical Group teamed up with Dr John Kennedy to bring Thérapie Fertility to market.

Dr. Kennedy has been responsible for thousands of successful IVF cycles in Ireland and its in partnership with him that this clinic will be initially opening in Carrickmines, Dublin in July. Thérapie Medical have invested €10 million in the venture with satellite clinics to follow in Malahide and Newbridge later this summer and a national expansion plan in place for later this year.

Thérapie Fertility is set to be Ireland’s most affordable clinic helping to make fertility treatments more accessible to every couple and individual who are either at a stage in their lives whereby they are experiencing fertility issues as well of those making a voluntary and empowering decision to plan for the future with egg freezing.

They are also proud to be the Ireland’s most inclusive clinic, placing great importance on equity of care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. With 50% of the Irish market currently travelling abroad to avail of fertility treatments due to price, Thérapie Fertility is set to be a gamechanger for IVF and egg freezing treatments in Ireland.

Thérapie Fertility will also be the only Irish clinic offering a finance option, allowing people to spread out the cost of treatment, in order to help couples and individuals to have one less worry through what can be a very stressful time in their lives.

Dr John Kennedy, Medical Director at Thérapie Fertility, has been responsible for assisting thousands of couples in becoming parents. He has been working exclusively in fertility medicine since 2013. He has been the most active doctor in IVF in Ireland over the last 6 years and has been responsible for more successful IVF cycles than any other doctor in the country at that time.The wider clinic team bring a wealth of international experience to optimise the scientific and patient pathways.

Commenting on the opening Dr John Kennedy said, ‘I am delighted to be working with Thérapie Fertility bringing fertility treatments and support to everyone at the most accessible price. I really believe this venture will make fertility affordable and accessible to many women and couples for whom it would otherwise not have been an option.’

‘With over 10 years’ experience as a Fertility Doctor, I know how daunting and exhausting this path can be for many couples who feel they have no choice but to travel abroad to seek treatment. We want to look after them right here in Ireland so they can be rest assured that they are in the best hands with my medical team and I and getting the best price for their treatments by any European standard. We also want to help in educating women more on their egg freezing options with us as sadly many women start to investigate egg freezing too late in their life for optimal results. We need to empower women to make these decisions at the best time in their lives so that they do not feel these societal pressures in their late 30s.’

Thérapie Fertility will offer all patients a fertility nurse specialist consultation free of charge to kickstart their fertility journey. At this consultation the nurse will speak to the patient(s) about the treatment options available and book in any testing they require. Once tests have been completed, patients will meet with Dr Kennedy, and he will assign an appropriate treatment plan based on their test results and other medical factors.

An All-Inclusive IVF Package will be available for €3,995 (or €135 per month) including blastocyst culture and embryo freezing. The Thérapie Fertility Egg Freezing Package is priced at €1,995 or from €70 per month.

