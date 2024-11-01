The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario confirms birth of first child

Alexandra Daddario is now a mum!

The White Lotus star has announced the birth of her first child.

The actress has welcomed her little one alongside her husband, film producer Andrew Form.

Alexandra – who tied the knot with Andrew in 2022 – is also a stepmother to her husband’s two children, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Although the couple have yet to confirm their newborn's name, gender or date of birth, Alexandra did take to social media to confirm her child’s arrival.

Last night, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a hilarious photo of her little one sleeping in their cot, with empty mini chocolate wrappers thrown into the baby’s cot.

“I thought this was a weird bowl of candy,” Alexandra joked in her caption, referring to the fact that she was confirming her first child’s birth on Halloween night.

Following her sweet announcement, many of Alexandra’s 23.7 followers have since been taking to her comments section to send her their well-wishes.

“A Halloween baby!! happy Halloween Alex and congratulations!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Congratulations Alexandra, welcome to the world baby Daddario,” another gushed.

“If this is a Halloween baby that is THE COOLEST! Congratulations Alex!!” a third fan added.

On July 10, Alexandra thrilled her fanbase when she announced her pregnancy with her first child.

At the time, the Percy Jackson actress took to Instagram to post a beautiful snap of herself sitting crossed-legged on her kitchen counter, with her bare, blossoming bump peeking through her shirt.

“Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids,” she joked in her caption, referring to Barbie star Margot and model Hailey’s pregnancies at the time.

Speaking to Vogue in July, Alexandra shared that she had previously suffered a “very, very painful” miscarriage, as she stated: “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them."