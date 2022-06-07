Summer Recipe: How to make Strawberry Shortcake Stacks

The weather outside is absolutely dreadful and we’re feeling more than a little bit fed up with this Irish summer. To help us feel that little bit better, why not indulge in a seasonal sweet treat?

This Strawberry Shortcake recipe from Boutique Bake is one of our go-to’s around this time of year, when strawberries are coming into season and are at their ripest. Made up mostly from store cupboard ingredients, this basic bake is absolutely foolproof.

Plus, it’s super simple to customise, depending on what you fancy. For example, you could easily swap out the chocolate chips for lemon zest, if you’re craving more of a light and citrusy flavour. Or, you could add in some raisins and cinnamon, if you’re in the mood for a warm spiced biscuit.

If the weather ever does heat up, then you could always swap out the cream for ice cream, making a really delicious ice cream sandwich. The options are endless!

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

165g plain flour

45g caster sugar

110g butter (softened)

30g chocolate chips

200g chopped strawberries

150ml cream

20g icing sugar (sifted)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan 160°C, gas 4.

Line two baking trays with some greaseproof paper.

In a bowl, add in the flour, caster sugar and butter, and using your fingertips rub until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Next, add in your chocolate chips.

Gather the mixture together and knead lightly. Roll out the dough using a rolling pin, onto a floured surface, to a thickness of about 5mm.

Next, use a circle cutter/glass to press out round shapes, re-rolling the leftover shortbread to make 12 biscuits.

Place the biscuits on your lined baking trays

Bake for 10-15 minutes until golden, then remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Whip the cream and icing sugar to soft peaks using a mixer. To assemble, place a biscuit on a plate and spoon some cream onto the biscuit. Add some strawberries, then spoon another bit of cream on top, then top with another biscuit.

Finally, top the second biscuit with some more cream and some chopped strawberries

Serve and enjoy!