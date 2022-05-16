Up for a UK getaway? These are the top 10 British holiday spots

Over the past two years, people have come to really appreciate the art of a staycation, as we’ve chosen to stay a bit closer to home during the summer holidays.

As a result, we’ve become quite familiar with our surroundings and have even discovered a few hidden gems! As it turns out, you don’t need to travel a million miles away to enjoy some quality vacation time with the family.

There are plenty of beautiful places to visit in the UK, that would make the perfect holiday destination or family mini-break. To help us choose where exactly out next UK getaway should be, comparethemarket.com have created the ultimate Family Staycation Index.

The index highlights the best locations for family breaks by looking at a variety of factors including types of accommodation, food, entertainment, healthcare facilities, green space, and beaches, along with the cost of an average meal.

The top 10 destinations for a UK family getaway are:

Windsor & Maidenhead Cornwall St. Albans Cambridge Stirling Hastings Winchester Isle of Wight Oxford Warwick

Windsor and Maidenhead come out on top for family staycations due to the museums, entertainment opportunities and healthcare facilities. Families love the area because there’s so much to do with kids – Windsor Castle, Legoland and the Windsor & Royal Borough Museum are just a few examples.

Whilst in second place is Cornwall with a total of 142 beaches, making it an ideal summer staycation whether you want to swim (Perranporth is renowned for its sandy dunes) or surf (Trevone is a favourite for catching waves), there’s the perfect beach for you.

In third place is St Albans in Hertfordshire. Places to take the children here include the pretty Verulamium Park, which offers a big playground, a museum and plenty of birdwatching opportunities. St Albans also scores highly because of the number of accommodation options available, and the price of a meal. Plus, it’s only a 20-minute train ride away from London, making it a great option for families who might want to take a trip to the capital too.