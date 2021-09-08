The Wanted are back together again as they announce a new album

This is not a drill folks — The Wanted have reunited and all of a sudden we feel sixteen again!

One of our favourite UK boy bands, The Wanted, delighted fans today as they’ve announced that they’re officially back together again after a seven year hiatus. The boys are making a comeback with a brand new Greatest Hits album!

“Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!!” they excitedly announced on Twitter this morning.

Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK and will be releasing our Greatest Hits Album on November 12th!! We'll also be performing LIVE at the @RoyalAlbertHall as part of @TomParker's 'Inside My Head' concert. It's been far too long… Let's do this! pic.twitter.com/8Zsq31jyVN — The Wanted (@thewanted) September 8, 2021

“We'll also be performing LIVE at the @RoyalAlbertHall as part of @TomParker's 'Inside My Head' concert. It's been far too long… Let's do this!” they added.

The All Time Low singers first entered the music scene in 2010, with their debut album, The Wanted, which featured three UK Top 20 singles.

Rising in popularity and success, the band then went on to release a further two studio albums, including hits such as Heart Vacancy, Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun, I Found You and so much more.

However, the band decided to take a break in 2014, announcing their indefinite hiatus to give each of them time to explore solo projects.

Last October, weeks before his second child was born, The Wanted’s Tom Parker revealed the shocking news that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable, terminal brain tumour, and that he was preparing for the battle of his life, as he was beginning to undergo treatment.

Miraculously, Tom’s treatment has been going well so far, and he has since revealed that he’s responding wonderfully to treatment and that his tumour has shrunk significantly.

In order to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer and the National Brain Appeal charity, Tom has organised a special concert taking place in the Royal Albert Hall this September 20, called Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

As well as now featuring The Wanted, other guest stars on the night include Liam Payne, McFly, Becky Hill, Sigrid and lots more!