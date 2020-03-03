The Undoing: Nicole Kidman’s gripping series is a must-watch

Everyone is going to be talking about Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman's new show, The Undoing. The gripping mini series is set to air in the coming months and we are so excited about it.

The Undoing is an American drama series based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The Undoing follows Grace Sachs, who is living the only life she ever wanted for herself. Grace is a successful therapist and is set to publish her first book. She has a devoted husband and a darling son. She is really living the dream, but her perfect world is turned upside down just weeks before her book is published.

Things come crashing down when a chasm opens in her life: a brutal death, missing husband and in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations.

Grace is left behind to clean up the mess left after a very public disaster. She has no choice but to dismantle her once perfect life for the sake of her and her child.

The series is set to air in the US in May so keep your eyes peeled.

The Undoing stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Fala Chen, Édgar Ramírez, Michael Devine and Lily Rabe.

Check out the trailer below: