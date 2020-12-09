The ultimate festive hotel break for those who want to #ShopLocal

Looking to get away for a night this December? Why don’t you explore the shops, lights and sites of Dublin this Christmas during a stay at Brooks Hotel.

Ideally located off Grafton Street you can browse the shops around Grafton St, Drury St, Powerscourt Townhouse and Georges Street Arcade for some extra special gifts this Christmas.

With boutique accommodation, fine festive cuisine and a welcoming atmosphere, guests can be assured of a truly unforgettable Christmas experience.

Check in early to give you more shopping time and enjoy home-made mulled wine and mince pies. Shop local and receive a special discount in selected stores on Drury street, Exchequer street, George’s St Arcade and the Powerscourt Townhouse.

For the ultimate convenience, guests can use the shop and drop service, where you can drop your bags for the concierge to leave them in your room. Don’t forget to return back to the hotel for a Christmas cocktail, two-course evening meal in Francesca’s restaurant and soak up the festive atmosphere with drinks or relax in their private resident’s lounge.

One night for two people sharing will cost you €219, and includes early check in, mulled wine and mince pies on arrival, one-night stay for two in a Classic room, Christmas cocktail before dinner, two course meal in Francesca’s Restaurant and a made-for-order full Irish breakfast.

You might as well take advantage of these amazing local discounts, perfect for all of your Christmas shopping needs.

Get 10% off at Monte Cristo Antiques – Powerscourt Townhouse, South William Street, Dublin 2

Visit them for something unique, something different, something special, something pretty or nostalgic, interesting or useful.

Get 10% off Article – Powerscourt Townhouse, South William Street, Dublin 2

Article is a unique homewares shopping experience. The shelves are filled with quirky yet functional pieces sourced from around the world as well as the work of contemporary Irish designers.

Get 10% off Irish Design Shop – 41 Drury Street, Dublin 2

Irish Design Shop is a small business that prides itself on promoting the work of some of Ireland’s most exciting designer-makers.

Get 10% off Om Diva – 27 Drury Street Dublin 2

The best place to find unique one-of-a-kind clothes and accessories, perfect for gifts or the perfect festive outfit.

Get 10% off Tales for Tadpoles – 47 Drury Street, Dublin 2

The illustration paradise, the perfect spot for children's books, toys, cushions and all fun things.

Get 10% off The Collective – 24 Drury Street, Dublin 2

Housing the work of over 30 craft jewellers, The Collective Dublin is the ideal location to buy beautiful and unique jewellery.

Get 10% off Eirlooms – 20 Stephen Street Lower, Saint Peter's, Dublin, D02 DT04

Eirlooms specialises in Irish Craft & Design, showcasing the work of talented makers and designers from all over Ireland.

Get 10% off Costelloe and Costelloe – 14a Chatham Street Dublin 2

A family business with the best range of styles and colours in fashion, accessories and gifts that you'll find anywhere.

Get 10% off Jenny Vander Vintage – 50 Drury Street, Dublin2

Vintage and Antique jewellery, vintage clothing and accessories. Also, they supplied all the dresses worn by Marianne, the character from the iconic TV Show Normal People.

Get 10% off New Moon Jewellery – 28 Drury Street, George's Street Arcade, Dublin 2

New Moon has Dublin’s largest selection of Sterling Silver, Gold and Gemstone jewellery. They specialize in ethically sourced, high quality gemstones set in simple and elegant sterling silver designs.