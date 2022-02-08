The UK’s most romantic getaway destinations

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many couples are taking advantage of their new found freedom, making up for lost time during the pandemic, by jetting off on a romantic getaway.

What they don’t realise though, is that there’s so many romantic locations right on their doorstep!

Below, experts at holiday lettings company – holidaycottages.co.uk – have listed six of the UK’s best romantic destinations to enjoy and create cherished memories with your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

1. Portmeirion, Wales

Perfect for: couples who want a taste of the Mediterranean

This quaint village in northern Wales has all the Italian charm but it’s right here in the UK! Designed and built in the style of an Italian village with inspiration from Portofino, this unique village is quirky and colourful and transports you to the shores of Italy. The village makes the perfect place for a romantic getaway too – marvel at the architecture or relax amongst the gardens, Portmeirion offers a taste of Italy perfect for Valentine’s Day!

2. Salcombe, Devon

Perfect for: couples wanting beautiful scenery with added adventure

When wandering through this coastal town, you may be mistaken for thinking you’re abroad! With Its sparkling blue waters and rolling countryside, the beauty of South Devon makes for a romantic staycation sure to blow your loved one away. There are many other activities to enjoy whilst you explore the lovely town too. such as sailing or kayaking, or strolling through the boutiques and gift shops. The options are endless in this romantic town!

3. Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Perfect for: couples looking for a beautiful beach getaway

This port town on the North Norfolk coast is known for its outstanding beauty, and it’s easy to see why it would make a great destination for a romantic getaway with your partner. Its sandy beach with iconic colourful beach huts is perfect for romantic strolls or even picnics with your partner. The charming harbour is a great place to try your luck at some crabbing or fishing, and the town has an abundance of cafes and restaurants to enjoy too. It’s a beach getaway perfect for Valentines!

4. The Cotswolds

Perfect for: couples who love quaint English villages

For a cosy romantic getaway, there’s nowhere like the Cotswolds. And for Valentine’s Day, you can’t miss the romantic road driving route. The route takes you north over Cleeve Hill and through many of the picturesque villages which the Cotswolds has to offer such as Stanway, Cirencester and Moreton-in-Marsh, just to name a few. The trail starts and ends in the spa town Cheltenham, known for its horse racing but also offering a great romantic location in its own right.

5. Fort William, Highlands

Perfect for: outdoorsy couples who love exploring

Fort William is a town in the stunning Scottish Highlands, which is often known as the gateway to the magnificent Ben Nevis as it sits under its shadow. The town is described as the ‘outdoor capital of the UK’, which makes it a great Valentine’s staycation for couples who love being outside! You won’t run out of things to do either as it is home to cinematic landscapes such as Glencoe, and attractions such as Lochaber Geopark and the Jacobite Steam Train.

6. Robin Hood's Bay, Yorkshire

Perfect for: couples looking for coastal walks and scenery

This tiny fishing village tucked away on the North Yorkshire coastline is a wonderful romantic destination that has an abundance to offer its visitors. From its beautiful sandy beaches to its cobbled streets and nearby walks, this hidden delight is perfect to explore with your special someone.