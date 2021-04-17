The transitional pieces your spring to summer wardrobe needs

Spring has well and truly sprung! With the days getting brighter and longer, it’s time for us to put away our heavy jumpers and winter boots. But as always happens when we got to sort out our spring/summer wardrobes, we find a lack of transition pieces to help us ease through the in-between time.

The weather is better, but there’s still enough of a chill in the evenings that our cute little summer tops and dresses don’t quite cut it. We don’t want to have to overhaul our entire clothing collection, which is why flexible pieces are a great asset for these transitional months.

Flexible pieces can be worn almost year-round and should be considered staples in your wardrobe – like the essentials of your capsule closet. They provide a base that the rest of your outfit can be built around, making sure you’re comfortable, seasonal and styling, no matter what time of year it is!

The white shirt

An absolute basic, this piece is a must have in ever woman’s wardrobe. It’s extremely versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Worn over a crop top in the summer, an extra layer in autumn and winter or even under a cute summer top in spring for a more edgy look.

This one from River Island gives the classic look a feminine makeover by cinching the waist and embellishing the sleeves with detailed gold buttoning. The perfect piece to throw on over a neutral crop top and mom jeans for an effortless laid back look, or the cool twist on office-chic look, it's this piece's versatility that makes it a wardrobe win.

Light blazer

This is one of my go-tos for a day time look in April/May and September/October. You know those days when you’re frozen leaving the house and by the time you arrive at the office you’re sweating? That tricky time when the weather doesn’t seem to know what it’s at is when the blazer really comes into its own.

Opt for a light material that will be easy to layer with like this one from River Island. You can pair it with your white shirt or for a more casual look, a sweatshirt like this one. By keeping the colours light and neutral, you ensure that it can be work year round as it blends seamlessly into any colour palette you choose.

Light formal trousers

Cigarette pants, ankle-grazers, culottes – it doesn't particularly matter what kind, though I prefer the slim cut look. What matters is the material. Light materials like cotton mean that this kind of piece will work for you throughout summer not just in this in-between period.

This selection from Si Jolie are pique trousers in a quality cotton blend. They are straight cut and cinched at the waist with a tortoiseshell buckle belt and the is pleated. Best of all? They have pockets! Dress up or down and pair with chunky platform sneakers for the ultimate summer look.

Long-sleeved light jumpers

This is where you can afford to get a little creative with your colour scheme, as these are the kind of tops you’ll be pairing with your summer dresses and over your skirts and light trousers to keep you warm in the evenings or against the breeze on your day trips. Check out your wardrobe to see which colours dominate it and pick colours that will compliment them.

With these kind of tops from Next – especially if you’re going for a light knit – it’s usually safe enough to buy them with a low neck and a little baggy or even a size up. The loose look over a light summer dress is gorgeous and keeps you wrapped up and cosy wile you look more delicate and petite beneath it.

Denim jacket

Love them or hate them, denim jackets are here to stay. Cemented into the wardrobe staples, once you see these being broken out, you know it’s summer time. The perfect accompaniment to the summer dress, this was a jacket made for dressing down a glam look.

While it's become a hallmark look for young teens (think denim jacket, black leggings and a white crop top) the denim jacket is another versatile pick that can be styled however you like, slotting into most outfits to dress them down quite easily. This pick from Vero Moda is a handy throw-it-over-your-shoulder-as-you-leave you kind of jacket, that’s ideal for a cool night in the beer garden.

Mules

The ultimate in-betweens, these kinds of shoes are perfect for the office – not open enough to be classified as sandals, but also not wrapped up in boots or loafers. Shoes can be the hardest part of the transition wardrobe, because the weather can change so instantly some of the days.

It’s a hard moment when we have to put away out boots because we love them, but when we have selections like these for our spring wardrobe, it makes putting them away a little easier! These picks from Office are a great example of how you can also have a little fun with colour and pattern in the show department. These mules have the neutral tones that make it easy to pair with most outfits, but there’s a little bit of attitude and style to the tortoiseshell heel that adds a little kick to the whole look.

Accessories

How we accessories with our outfits can do a lot to change the message of the look. A white shirt and jeans can go from summery to wintery with just the addition of a scarf, boots and a bobble hat. The same is true of the opposite. For example, your heavy winter handbags are usually in darker colours, maybe even heavier materials.

Before you go straight to your woven beach bag, a few additions like this one from Parfois can add a lighter element to your wardrobe without having to go full beach babe just yet. The light colour and material make your outfit that bit more transitional and with addition of sunglasses and maybe a light scarf, you’ll be perfectly balanced between seasons!