The Traitors’ Kasim addresses fans’ concerns that he was ‘bullied’

The latest player to leave The Traitors has broken his silence on his exit!

In last night’s episode, fans of the hit BBC reality show were shocked when Kasim, one of the game’s Faithfuls, was banished from the castle.

Kas had come under suspicion from his castmates in recent episodes, with fellow players Joe and Jake particularly accusing him of being a Traitor. During his final stint at the Round Table, Kas admitted that he had felt “ostracised” by his co-stars.

Credit: BBC

Fans have subsequently been expressing their outrage on social media, with many accusing the other players of “bullying” and “isolating” Kas.

Now, following the reveal of his exit from The Traitors, Kas has spoken out for the first time and has pleaded with fans to stop criticising his castmates.

Last night, the 33-year-old doctor took to Instagram to share a selfie with two of his fellow players, Joe and Leon.

“What an opportunity, and what amazing support you've all given me! But most of all, as a cast we were a family, together for weeks and made bonds that are unbreakable, and the support and love we have for each other is even greater,” Kasim penned.

“Joe and Jake may have led the charge against me in the game, but have been an excellent support in the real world and are some of the loveliest people I've met (and I've met a few!)” he continued.

“Remember that all of us are people, and that we all act in different ways under stress. TRAITORS FAMILY FOREVER!!” Kas exclaimed.

Many The Traitors viewers have since been sending Kas their support, with one commenting: “Best person in this season for sure. Loved the exit, you humbled them all perfectly!”

“Justice for Kas!!!!! Never wanted to hug a stranger so much, feel so sorry they made you feel left out. You were amazing !!! You should be really proud of yourself,” another replied.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.