Netflix just dropped the trailer for To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

Netflix has just released the trailer for To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You and we couldn’t be more excited about this movie.

Naturally, fans are completely freaking out about the trailer and we can’t blame them.

The trailer opens with Lara and Peter on their first real date.

Peter promises never to break her heart and Lara vows to do the same, but will they keep their promises?

The sequel sees Lara Jean and Peter all loved up, but trouble comes to town when John Ambrose McClare arrives.

Lara is torn between Peter and John and fans are eager to find out who she will pick.

Director of To All The Boys I Loved Before, Michael Fimognari told Entertainment Weekly, “We certainly want there to be a Team Peter and a Team John.”

Noah Centino and Lana Condor are returning as high school sweethearts, Lara and Peter.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will air on Netflix on February 12, 2020; just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Watch the full trailer below: