The trailer for season two of Liar has landed and we’ve got chills

The trailer for season two of Liar is here and we've got goosebumps!

The thrilling series is set to return to our screens this March and we couldn't be more excited about it.

The second instalment of Liar follows the mystery surrounding the death of Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd. Nobody knows who killed the doctor, but Laura is a suspect, as we can see from the trailer.

The teacher is eager to clear her name and move on with her life now that Andrew is no longer around to ruin it. In the trailer, she says: "When I found out he was dead I was relieved that he couldn't hurt anyone else the way he hurt me, the way he hurt so many people, ruined so many lives."

"There are some people who will think that whoever killed him is a hero. Somehow he's still doing it, messing with my life, he's dead and he's still playing games with me.

"I don't know who killed Andrew Earlham, but I'm not taking the fall for it. He's not going to ruin my life all over again."

The psychological thriller is set to air in March with both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd returning. Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly will join the cast as DI Karen Renton.

Check out the full trailer below: