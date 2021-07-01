The trailer for Camila Cabello’s Cinderella adaptation is finally here

Amazon Prime have finally dropped the first teaser trailer for their brand new Cinderella adaptation starring Camila Cabello in the title role, and it’s absolutely magical!

Of course there have been many adaptations of this classic Disney princess movie in the past, including the iconic 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's version with Whitney Houston and Brandy, as well as the more recent 2015 adaptation with Lily James.

However, this latest adaptation is set to top the list thanks to its absolutely amazing, star-studded cast and new, original music.

Singing sensation Camila Cabello is taking on the title role of Cinderella in her acting debut, with American singer, actor and style icon Billy Porter playing the genderless Fairy God Parent and Nicholas Galitzine playing Prince Robert.

Frozen star and Broadway legend Idina Menzel plays Vivian, Cinderella’s not-so-evil step-mother, meanwhile Mamma Mia’s Pierce Brosnan and Good Will Hunting’s Minnie Driver play King Rowan and Queen Beatrice.

Other supporting stars include James Corden, John Mulaney, Romesh Ranganathan and Missy Elliott.

Judging by the teaser trailer, this new adaptation will follow the basic fairytale story line associated with the original Disney classic, whereby our hardworking dreamer Cinderella has no ways and means to get to the ball until a fabulous Fairy Godparent shows up to dazzle her off her feet.

While this modern adaptation won’t be available to watch in cinemas, streamers will be pleased to know that Cinderella will be making its premiere on Amazon Prime this autumn, arriving on the streaming platform this September 3.

In the meantime, check out the enchanting teaser trailer below;