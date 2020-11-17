The top 25 beauty gift sets for Christmas

Christmas time is all about treating those you love to something special that will make them smile. It’s always lovely to give (or receive) a gift set that you wouldn’t normally buy. We’ve carefully picked our favourite gift sets ensuring that there is something for everyone in your life.

L’Occitane Eye Night Reset Routine (RRP €65)

Enjoy L’Occitane powerful botanical complex with Immortelle essential oil from Corsica in this exceptional face care routine. Day after day see your skin transform to look rested, fresh, more youthful and radiant. The products in this set suit all skin types and work in combination with all L’Occitane face care serums and moisturisers. This gift set includes:

Immortelle Essential Water 30ml – this alcohol-free toner will remove traces of make-up, hydrates, refreshes and tones skin. Skin feels plump and ready for your daily skincare ritual.

Overnight Reset Eye Serum 15ml – target and boost your eye area with this night serum that’s works to reduce all the visible signs of fatigue, so your eyes look fresh and rested every morning.

Overnight Reset Serum 5ml – this extraordinary night serum will leave you with skin that looks rested, fresh, more youthful and radiant.

Immortelle Precious Cream 8ml – This moisturiser reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, boost the skin’s firmness and offer lasting anti-ageing protection. With daily use, the epidermis is re-invigorated, soft and comfortable. Skin is smoother and firmer; its youthfulness is prolonged.

Codex Double Cleanse Gift Set (RRP €89.95)

The Codex Double Cleanse gift set is suitable for all skin types. The gift set includes:

Exfoliating Wash (30ml): A gentle everyday cleanser with exfoliating natural jojoba grains. Infused with elderflower water, grapefruit, safflower and milk thistle oils for both toning and cleansing benefits.

Wash Off Cleansing Oil (100ml): A light yet deeply cleansing oil that removes impurities and makeup while leaving skin cleansed, smooth and hydrated.

Limited Edition Holiday Soap (120g): French green and pink clays combined with nettle and wheatgrass help refresh and balance skin. Scented with Orange, Mint and Spruce.

Clarins Extra-Firming Gift Set (RRP €68)

All of the anti-aging skincare essentials for a visibly younger, smoother and more radiant face. An anti-wrinkle duo made up of a day and night cream, it reveals your skin’s youth and provides an instant lifting effect. This year’s Clarins Extra-Firming gift set includes:

50ml Extra-Firming Day Cream

15ml Extra-Firming Night Cream

15ml Extra-Firming Mask

They all come presented in a beautiful large size 2020 holiday pouch.

Image Skincare Brightening Essentials Gift Set (RRP €100)

This radiance routine features a soothing botanical cleanser and serum with vitamin C and natural brighteners that help promote even tone. The mattifying moisturizer provides broad-spectrum SPF 32 protection against damaging UV rays and leaves a smooth, matte finish. The keepsake box features lush greens and renderings of plants and flowers to invoke a sense of peace and tranquility. The gift set includes:

Ormedic balancing facial cleanser (177ml): A mild cleanser that gently foams away impurities to leave skin soft, hydrated, refreshed and clean

Iluma intense brightening serum (30ml): An illuminating serum packed with powerful plant-based brighteners and vitamin C to help reduce the appearance of dark spots

Prevention+ daily matte moisturizer SPF 32 (91g): A sheer daily moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with microsponge technology for a soft matte finish.

Lancome Genifique Gift Set (RRP €102.30)

Advanced Genifique is Lancôme's #1 serum for glowing, younger-looking skin – whatever your age. Smooth fine lines, say goodbye to dullness, and enjoy softer, radiant skin. For all women – every age, every ethnicity, every skin type. This serum is a powerhouse: patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and probiotic fragments. The gift set includes:

Genifique youth activating serum 50ml

Genifique night cream

Genifique youth activating cream

Genifique eye cream

Neostrata Enlighten Brightening Kit (RRP €87.65)

The Neostrata Enlighten Kit is a unique collection of products that target the multiple pathways of discolouration, uneven skin tone and dark spots with powerful skin brightening ingredients. This scientifically proven kit contains

Neostrata Skin Brightener SPF35

Neostrata Illuminating Serum 30ml

Neostrata Ultra-Brightening Cleanser

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale Gift Set (RRP €39.90)

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale gift set is a delight to the senses with its beautiful floral fragrance making it the perfect giftset to treat someone special to a touch of luxury. The gift set includes:

Full size Huile Prodigiuse Florale multi-purpose dry oil

The beautiful Creme Prodigeuse Boost

Exclusive deluxe travel size shower gel

Votive candle

Eminence’s Cleanse and Glow Gift Set (RRP €59)

The Eminence Cleanse & Glow gift set includes their two must have products:

Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Cleanser – extend the benefits of a treatment or peel at home with a resurfacing cleanser. This milky gel lightly lathers to slough off dead skin without manual exfoliation or over-stripping. The Lactic Acid Complex and mangosteen in this cleanser work together to restore a smooth, radiant complexion.

Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant – this powder-to-foam exfoliant employs microgreens, stone crop and rice flour with adzuki powder to infuse skin with a youthful looking glow. With its light fizzing action, this revitalising formula gently invigorates the skin and removes impurities to reveal a beautiful, brighter looking complexion.

Skingredients Skin Veg + Skin Protein Gift Set (RRP €75)

This hard-working serum duo is the perfect recipe for dewier, more hydrated skin. Skin Veg and Protein are your hard-working anti-ageing, lightening, brightening skincare serums which work together to provide anti-ageing and hydrating benefits. They are formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin A and C, a double dose of a pro-collagen peptide plus antioxidants galore for protecting skin from the oxidative stress of daily living.

Clarins Multi-Active Gift Set (RRP €57)

This skincare set targets the first signs of aging and combines all of the essentials for active women in order to protect the skin from the harmful effects of a hectic lifestyle. Combine the day and night anti-aging creams and enjoy a perfect duo that visibly reduces the first signs of wrinkles, boosts radiance, hydrates and prolongs your skin’s youth. The Beauty Flash Balm helps erase signs of fatigue and restores radiance to the complexion. The gift set includes:

Multi-Active Day Cream 50ml

Multi-Active Night Cream 15ml

Beauty Flash Balm 15ml

They all come presented in a beautiful large size 2020 holiday pouch.

Dermalogica Your Brightest Glow Yet Gift Set (RRP €125)

This brightening, firming Vitamin C duo gives your skin and delicate eye area two reasons to glow on. The gift set includes:

BioLumin-C Serum, 30ml: High-performance Vitamin C serum works with skin’s natural defenses to brighten, firm and defend. Avoid contact with eyes. Use sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product.

BioLumin-C Eye Serum, 15ml: Supercharged Vitamin C eye serum outsmarts premature skin aging caused by daily eye movements and environmental stress.

Includes paper to create your own sculpted paper art.

Nimue Healthy Skin Essentials Gift Set (RRP €88)

Nimue Skin Technology is a derma-cosmeceutical brand which uses a unique combination of AHA’s (Alpha hydroxy acids) and other advanced active ingredients which trigger stimulation of the structure and function of the dermis to deliver true skin rejuvenation and restoration of skin health (rather than plumping the skin superficially like traditional cosmetic brands). This set includes

Cleansing Gel- This soap-free creamy cleanser is the ideal start to any skincare regime! Also available in a ‘Lite’ version for sensitive skin.

Conditioner – A deep-cleansing and degreasing conditioner that will improve the skin’s texture. Contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Exfoliating Enzyme – A non-irritating, non-abrasive enzymatic exfoliator which refines the skin’s texture.

Sun-C SPF40 – A lightweight, non-oily and non-whitening emulsion that will provide protection against UVA and UVB. Also contains anti-ageing benefits.

This gift set is available in the original and the ‘Lite’ version for all sensitive skin types.

Green Angel Vital Moisture Gift Set (RRP €49.95)

This super duo will help to keep skin moisturised 24/7. The products included have nutrient-rich, powerful ingredients which help maintain healthy youthful-looking skin. This gift set includes:

Seaweed Daily Moisture Face Cream with Jasmine, Neroli and Vitamin E

Seaweed Night Cream with 6 Essential Oils

Yon-Ka Anti-Aging Vanity Firming (RRP €71)

Yon-Ka Paris was developed by a family driven by a passion for botanicals with 60 years of expertise at the service of beauty. The Yon-Ka Paris Anti-Aging Vanity Firming Christmas gift set stays true to this brand ethos. The gift set includes:

Phyto 52 40 ml – this refined, fast absorbing cream has a powerful rosemary base that visibly restores firmness and oxygenates to tone skin and invigorate the complexion. Stimulate the skin by lightly pinching the wrinkles and the rest of the face, neck and décolleté and then apply your Phyto 52.

Phyto Contour 15ml – this refined, aromatic cream with extracts of rosemary visibly reduces puffiness and dark circles. It restores firmness to the eye and lip contour and procures a feeling of freshness and relaxation to tired eyelids

Yonka Vanity Case.

Warrior Botanicals Winter’s Night Apothecary Set (RRP €85)

The Winter’s Night Apothecary set is a collection of nourishing herbal medicine and self-care offerings that have been specially curated to support us through the winter season. Enriched with autumn berries, sweet violet, restful lavender and oats with hydrating waters and restorative plant oils, the apothecary box encompasses body care, skin-care and traditional herbal preparations. The gift set includes: Medea Body Oil, The hand blended May You Walk in Beauty Tea, Juniper Water, Winter Spice Deodorant and Violet Flower Essence.

Ella & Jo Your Skincare Must Haves (RRP €80)

This year, the beauty brand founded by MUA Charlene Flanagan and Niamh Ryan MUA and Skin Therapist brings the wonderful Your Skincare Must Haves gift set. It includes:

Squeaky Clean Brush Cleanser – designed to remove makeup from your brushes between uses and deep cleans. It contains zest of orange peel oil so your brushes will smell and feel cleaner than ever.

Savy 3in1 Hyaluronic Skin Mist is a soothing facial spritz with extracts of chamomile, cucumber, witchhazelm, aloe vera and green tea. Specially formulated with mild ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid to help hydrate, condition and protect the skin.

Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum is supercharged with powerful collagen boosting and hydrating ingredients designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, increase skin firmness, whilst soothing & moisturising.

Kiehls Ultra Facial Favourites (RRP €58.04)

The Kiehls ‘Ultra Facial Favourites’ gift set is a collection of daily skincare essentials for softer, hydrated skin. It’s suitable for all skin types but is particularly good for dry skin. The gift set includes:

Ultra Facial Cleanser 150ml – wash away excess oil, dirt and debris, with this gentle foaming cleanser.

Ultra Facial Toner 250ml – prepare, hydrate and comfort skin with this mild and effective toner.

Ultra Facial Cream 50ml and Creme de Corps 75ml – hydrate skin for up to 24 hours with this daily moisturiser and then soften, smooth and hydrate skin-feel with this rich body moisturiser.

Vixi The Nightstand Gift Box (RRP €84.95)

This sleep gift box encourages calm to settle the recipient into a peaceful bedtime routine. From the notebook to the pillow spray, they will be drifting off in no time with this tranquil product paradise. The gift set includes:

Sleep Atmosphere Mist Pillow Spray by Spritz Wellness

Spacemask

Enriching Hand Cream with Rose, Jasmine & Bergamot by Dublin Herbalist

Constellations Chunky Pad & Pen

Bloom Candle by Nathalie Bond

White gift box and choice of card with custom handwritten message

Estee Lauder Repair + Renew Skincare Collection Gift Set (RRP €95)

Discover these high-performance formulas to significantly reduce the look of lines and wrinkles and reignite your radiance. This gift set includes:

New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex 50ml (full-size)

Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery 5ml (travel size)

Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion 30ml (travel size)

L’Occitane Terre de Lumière Luxury Collection (RRP €95)

Indulge in this luxurious and tantalising gift inspired by sunset in Provence when the sky is set alight, embracing all the shades of gold. Zesty and aromatic at first, this signature fragrance collection unexpectedly melts into an infinitely gourmand heart, before settling into sensual balsamic and musky base notes. This gift set, which comes in a L’Occitane signature gift box includes:

Terre de Lumière Eau de Parfum 90ml

Terre de Lumière Gentle Shower Gel 250ml

Terre de Lumière Scented Soap 75g

Terre de Lumière Radiant Balm 30ml

Voya Home Spa Retreat Kit (RRP via Avoca €60)

This Voya Home Spa Retreat Kit is a lovely treat for those who want to Improve their skin’s suppleness and elasticity. This gift set includes:

Voya Exfoliating Body Brush to increase circulation

Voya Angelicus Serratus Nourishing Body Oil to improve skin tone and energise the body

Voya spa scented Essence oil which can be used in your oil burner, bath, or foot spa.

The Body Shop Soothing Almond Milk & Honey Gift Bag (RRP €70)

This Soothing Almond Milk & Honey Ultimate Gift Bag is packed with creamy and caring treats for showing dry, sensitive skin some love this Christmas. This gift set includes:

Almond Milk & Honey Shower Cream 250ml – lather up with this refreshing shower cream

Almond Milk & Honey Cream Scrub 250ml – buff with this gently exfoliating cream scrub

Almond Milk Body Yogurt 200ml – smooth a dollop of this light and fast-absorbing body yogurt into dry and sensitive skin.

Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter 50ml – this is perfect for those areas that call for something a little richer.

Mediterranean Almond Milk with Oats Instant Soothing Mask 75ml – pamper and comfort the complexion with a scoop of this creamy face mask.

Almond Milk & Honey Hand Cream 30ml – keep the hands feeling soft and supple with this hydrating, pocket-sized hand cream.

Pestle & Mortar Hydrating Duo Gift Set (RRP €82)

Treat dry, parched skin to The Hydrating Duo Gift Set from Pestle & Mortar. Combining a best-selling serum and award-winning moisturiser, the kit promises to replenish and revitalise as it fights signs of ageing. Expect a smooth, radiant complexion with minimised lines and wrinkles. The gift set includes: Pure Hyaluronic Serum (30ml) and Hydrating Moisturiser (50ml).

Tata Harper Glow Getter Gift Set (RRP €49)

This two-piece kit is the ultimate hack to restore glow and radiance. Best for dull, dry, or uneven skin. The best-selling Resurfacing Mask and Regenerating Cleanser combo gives you results like a peel, but without the downtime. Physical, enzymatic, and BHA exfoliation work in just 15 minutes to give you healthy-looking, radiant skin that will glow for days. The gift set includes: Regenerating Cleanser (50ml) and Resurfacing Mask (15ml).

Holos Love Your Skin Queen Gift Set (RRP €78)

Holos skincare is hand made in the South East of Ireland. It is made with plant ingredients containing vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and antioxidants, alongside scientifically proven plant actives, chosen carefully with the environment and sustainability at the fore of all we do. The Love Your Skin Queen gift set includes: