Yum! Lindt is opening a pop-up shop just in time for Valentine’s Day

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! This Valentine’s Day, Lindt Chocolate is popping up at Jervis Shopping Centre for a limited time with the perfect gifts for Valentines and chocolate lovers alike.

The exclusive pop-up shop will run for two days from February 13 to 14 at Jervis Shopping Centre. For something special, the first 1,000 customers can avail of the complimentary engraving service, exclusive to the Lindor Milk Heart Tin 50g, €5. Engrave a special message to your Valentine on the beautiful heart shaped tin – the perfect gift for any chocolate lovers!

Customers can also enjoy a moment of Bliss when they visit, with a sample of the iconic Lindor Milk truffle. The classic Lindor Milk cornets will also be available to purchase in 200g and 337g.

Lovingly crafted chocolates by the Lindt Master Chocolatier, each Lindor milk truffle is surrounded by a shell of luxurious premium milk chocolate that once broken, releases an irresistibly smooth melting and deliciously sweet milk chocolate filling.

Returning this spring is the ever-popular Limited Edition Lindor Strawberries & Cream 200g cornet. Each chocolate is made of luxurious premium white chocolate that is filled with smooth melting strawberry filling and packaged in striking pink.

The delicate Lindor Love Heart Box or the gift wrapped Lindor Gift Box 287g are a simple way to show that special someone you care.

Alongside the iconic cornet range, Lindt continues to bring perfect gifts for the special occasions in your life including the new Lindt Nuxor Milk & Dark 200g, an indulgent treat of delicious Lindt chocolate and crunchy roasted hazelnuts, thoughtfully combined by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers.

The Lindt Lindor pop-up shop at Jervis Shopping Centre is open from 9am-7pm on Thursday, February 13 and 11am-7pm on Friday, February 14, 2020.