The Spice Girls are starting their tour in Dublin

If you weren't able to get Spice Girls tickets, don't worry!

The Spice Girls are kicking off their 2019 Stadium tour in Dublin.

Fans are thrilled to see their favourite girl band come to the Irish stage, for it's been 21 years since their last performance in the Emerald Isle.

“I’ve said it sooo many times I’m beside myself it’s actually happening yipppeeee," Mel B said about the upcoming tour.

"I’m now properly screaming it from every rooftop – me and my girls will see you all on stage!”

With true girl power, they will be the first girl group ever to headline Croke Park.

The girls will be performing on May 24, 2019, and tickets go on sale this Thursday November 22 at 9:00am.

The iconic 90s group broke Ticketmaster's records when the original tour dates sold out, becoming the site's busiest ever sale.

So make sure you're prepared to get them as soon as the hour strikes. This is their only Irish date and it'll sell out fast.