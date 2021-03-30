One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray shares rare family photo

One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray is reporting for ‘Daddy Duty’, in his latest Instagram post.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, the 39-year-old dad-of-two shared the sweetest photo of himself cuddling his four-year-old daughter. “The snuggles are real,” Chad captioned the adorable, rare snap.

“No better duty than #daddyduty. Love our family,” the actor added, tagging his wife Sarah Roemer, whom he married in 2015.

Both Chad and Sarah have been notoriously private about their family life and have yet to reveal the names of their two children, their four-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The couple also rarely share photos with their kids, but when they do they make sure that their faces are out of view, to protect their identity.

As Chad’s most recent photo is somewhat of a novelty for his Instagram followers, it garnered quite a lot of attention and comments, including a few from his former co-stars.

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, who played Chad’s love interest Peyton Sawyer, was quick to comment, “This is my favorite picture of you ever!!!!!!”

Barbara Woods, another Tree Hill co-star, sweetly wrote, “Warm cuddly feeling when I see this! GOOD DADDY!!!!” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

One of our favourite teen heartthrobs is now a family man, and it's fair to say that fatherhood certainly looks well on him!