The silky leopard skirt you’ve been seeing everywhere is only €16.00

If you've been on Instagram in the past six months, you may have noticed one particular staple piece over and over again.

Leopard print is having a major moment, but as it's a classic print, it can be worn year round regardless of whether or not it's currently 'trending.'

One piece in the print that has been favoured by the Insta fashion set has got to be the silky leopard mid skirt.

This piece has been all over the internet and the high street, and there are so many ways to wear it.

Best of all, this skirt is currently on sale for only €16.00.

Nasty Gal's version features a flattering tie waist and a gorge, slightly riffles hem line.

For colder days, team with black tights and boots, along with an over sized black turtle neck jumper.

In warmer weather, opt for a denim jacket and white tee, paired with white runners.

For a night out any time of year, barely there heels and a black bandeu top is a winning combo for this piece.