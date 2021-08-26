The second Downton Abbey film’s release date has been pushed back

It’s an interesting day for Downton Abbey fans, as we now know exactly when to expect the second film to hit our screens.

Taking to social media during the early hours of Thursday morning, Downton Abbey have announced that their second film is set to premiere next year, on March 18, 2022.

“A new era begins. The entire Downton cast is back for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining. See the film only in theaters March 18, 2022,” the Tweet read, announcing the full title of the upcoming film.

While it’s wonderful that we now have a date set in stone, many Downton fans will be disappointed with this new development, as it was previously announced back in April of this year that the sequel would be dropping by Christmas.

The specific reasons for pushing the film back are unknown, however, it’s presumed that filming and production restraints due to Covid restrictions and government guidelines might have something to do with the delay.

It has already been confirmed that the entire Downton Abbey cast will be returning to reprise their beloved roles, while some new cast members make an appearance too.

Some of the brand new stars include Hugh Dancy (Ella Enchanted), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (The Assistant) and Dominic West, who is currently playing the latest version of Prince Charles in season five of Netflix’s The Crown.

Downton Abbey fans old and new got to watch all of their favourite characters make their big screen debut back in 2019, in the film which depicted a visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family's English country house in the Yorkshire countryside.

While plot details about this sequel are being kept secret for now, by the sound of it we’re in for a real treat!