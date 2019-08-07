The Saturdays ‘rally around’ Una Healy after Ben Foden’s marriage

Una Healy's bandmates are said to be "rallying around her" since her ex-husband Ben Foden announced his marriage to his girlfriend of two weeks.

The 34-year-old rugby star revealed that his former wife Una gave him her "blessing" to re-marry only one year after their tumultuous separation.

Their marriage crumbled due to Foden's string of affairs, which were made public last year and led to a shocked Una calling time on their relationship.

But according to reports, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, Frankie Bridge and Vanessa White are supporting the singer after Ben’s surprise announcement.

A source told The Sun Online:

"The girls have all been there for Una. As soon as they heard what happened, Rochelle, Mollie, Vanessa and Frankie were straight on their phones as they were worried about their friend.

"They have rallied around to support her as they can only imagine what she is feeling. She's a strong woman, but her friends have let her know that they will be there for her through this as it is still a shock to the system that Ben would remarry so soon."

Ben and Una share seven-year-old Aoife and four-year-old Tadgh together but announced via social media over the weekend that he'd tied the knot with New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith.

He captioned the image: “This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another.

“The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I’m a bad person – as I’m sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors aplenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love."

“People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as Jackie and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes into your life, why would I wait?

He adds: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me, including my beautiful ex-wife Una Healy, who I love even more for her blessing.

"Life is short and you only get one and it’s worth living," he continued.

"Jackie is the greatest human being I’ve ever come across – she’s beautiful inside and out, intelligent, charming, funny, generous, kind, gentle, energetic the list goes on."

He concludes; “She will be a great step mum to Aoife and Tadhg and offers me a future I can’t wait to explore with her."

We're glad Una has her best friends and bandmates around her for support, even though she's loved up herself. It must still be incredibly shocking to see your ex-husband remarry so promptly.

Feature image: Instagram/@unahealy