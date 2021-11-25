British singer Jessie J opens up about her devastating miscarriage

Price Tag singer Jessie J has shared the heartbreaking news that she’s suffered a miscarriage after deciding to have a baby on her own.

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, 33-year-old Jessie explained that she was told the devastating news at her third pregnancy scan.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, ‘Seriously though, how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant?’” Jessie recalled in a lengthy caption which she shared to Instagram.

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” Jessie emotionally wrote alongside a throwback snap of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” Jessie shared.

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

Continuing, Jessie said, “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

Going on to talk about her decision to have a baby by herself, Jessie said, “it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok,” she added. “I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

“It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room,” she lovingly concluded.

Since sharing this heartbreaking news, Jessie's post has been flooded with messages of love and support from friends and family.

English singer-songwriter Pixie Lott sweetly commented, “I’m so sorry Jessie, sending loads of love,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Oh babe, I’m sorry. Sending love,” wrote Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.