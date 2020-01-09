Happy Birthday! Royals send sweet wishes to Kate as she turns 38

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her 38th birthday today. The mum-of-three is set to spend the day with her darling family who have been wishing her well this morning.

The Royal Family marked Kate’s birthday by sharing the sweetest tributes on their official social media platforms.

Prince Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall posted numerous photos from official royal events and the sweetest snap of Prince Charles, Kate and Prince William.

Alongside the images, they wrote, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday.”

The Royal Family page featured numerous photos of Queen Elizabeth and The Duchess of Cambridge at royal engagements throughout the years. They penned a sweet birthday message to Kate, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!”

It is understood that Kate kick-started her birthday celebrations last weekend at her family’s home in Norfolk.

Kate’s friends and family gathered at their home Anmer Hall on Sunday. The Duchess was joined by her parents, Thomas Van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, James Meade and his wife Laura.

Kate is expected to mark today with a low-key celebration at her and Prince William’s home in Kensington Palace.

The parents have no engagements in the royal diary today so they’ll be able to enjoy some quality family time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.