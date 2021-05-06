The Royal Family mark Archie’s 2nd birthday with sweet tributes

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is celebrating his second birthday today. Time has been flying by and it hardly feels like two whole years since Meghan and Harry welcomed the birth of their first child.

They’ve been quite eventful years as well. Happier than ever, Meghan and Harry are now enjoying their new life in America, as they explore new careers and patiently wait for the birth of their baby girl, who is due to be born this summer.

They may be miles away from their family, but that hasn't stopped the royals from sending birthday love across to little Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a beautiful family photo from Archie’s christening to mark his special day. “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they wrote in the caption.

The Queen shared a lovely photo of Meghan, Harry and little Archie taken shortly after his birth in 2019, writing, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Meanwhile, the Clarence House social media accounts belonging to Harry’s father, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared another sweet snap from Archie’s Christening, writing, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

It is expected that Archie will be celebrating his second birthday at their Montecito, Santa Barbara home with Prince Harry, Meghan and their adorable dogs, opening gifts posted over by family members and enjoying a homemade birthday cake.