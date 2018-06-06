Here’s the release date for the new season of Orange is the New Black

Netflix fans, prepare to get excited.

Orange is the New Black season 6 drops onto Netflix on July 27th.

The streaming service took to Twitter nto give OITNB viewers a look at what's to come.

Season five went down in real time, stretching the season over three days as the inmates gained control of Litchfield Prison after Poussey's death.

In a sneak preview, Netflix revealed that the new season is headed "to the Max."

In prison terms, this hints that the rioting inmates are being sent to a new maximum security prison.

The now iconic series has already been renewed for a seventh season, so we can expect plenty more from Piper, Alex and co.