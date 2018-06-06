Here’s the release date for the new season of Orange is the New Black
Netflix fans, prepare to get excited.
Orange is the New Black season 6 drops onto Netflix on July 27th.
The streaming service took to Twitter nto give OITNB viewers a look at what's to come.
Bye bye, Litch. pic.twitter.com/Y9tWQtIO37
— Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) June 5, 2018
Season five went down in real time, stretching the season over three days as the inmates gained control of Litchfield Prison after Poussey's death.
In a sneak preview, Netflix revealed that the new season is headed "to the Max."
In prison terms, this hints that the rioting inmates are being sent to a new maximum security prison.
The now iconic series has already been renewed for a seventh season, so we can expect plenty more from Piper, Alex and co.