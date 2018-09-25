Making A Murderer Season 2 release date revealed

Making a Murderer fans, get excited.

Netflix has announced the highly-anticipated second chapter of the brilliant, critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning original documentary series Making a Murderer, which followed the unprecedented journey of Steven Avery from DNA exoneree and reformer to convicted murderer.

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to the Midwest where they had exclusive access to Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew Brendan Dassey, their families and the legal teams fighting for justice on their behalf.

Over the course of 10 new episodes, Making a Murderer Part 2 provides an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process – get your binge-watching cosies ready.

We already know it’s going to make for gripping television.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” said executive producers, writers and directors Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

So, what will we see this time around?

As Part 1 documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, they have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned.

Part 2 introduces viewers to Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s hard-charging post-conviction lawyer as she tirelessly works the case and uncovers unexpected evidence about what may have happened to Teresa Halbach and about how and why the jury convicted Steven of her murder.

Ricciardi and Demos also follow Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin with Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions of Youth, as they fight in federal court to prove their client’s confession was involuntary, a fight that could take Brendan’s case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

When is it available to watch?

Making A Murderer 2 is available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Netflix from October 19th.