The Queen shares a sweet tribute for Meghan’s 40th birthday

Today is quite an occasion for the Duchess of Sussex as she celebrates her 40th birthday. Meghan will be marking the day at her home in Montecito, California where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, two-year-old Archie and two-month-old Lilibet.

So far the former Suits star has been showered with love from her Royal family members across the pond.

Leading the birthday tributes, the Queen has shared a series of sweet throwback photos to the official Royal Family Instagram account. As is their new policy, the birthday tributes are now shared across Instagram Stories as opposed to the main feed.

“Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” the sweet message read alongside three beautiful photos of Meghan over the last few years.

That’s not all though — Meghan’s brother and sister-in-law, William and Kate also marked the occasion on Instagram Stories by sharing a stunning throwback photo of Meghan while she and Harry were on their Australian tour in 2018.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” the caption read, followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla shared their own birthday tribute for their daughter-in-law, by posting a lovely snap of Meghan smiling at the camera. “Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy 40th Birthday,” they captioned the image.

According to LA broadcaster Caroline Feraday, Meghan will be celebrating this big birthday in style, by hosting a “boho bash behind giant gates of her exclusive California community,” as reported by OK! Magazine.