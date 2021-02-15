The Queen and Prince Philip react to Meghan and Harry’s baby news

Huge congratulations are in order for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are expecting their second baby.

The couple announced the exciting news via their reps, on Valentine’s Day, February 14, just like Harry’s mum did 36 years ago. The late Princess Diana revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, Prince Harry, on Valentine’s day too.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the announcement read, continuing, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Since the wonderful news broke yesterday evening, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Harry’s grandparents along with his father Prince Charles, have all come out to share their delight.

“Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well,” a spokesperson for the royal family stated.

A new stunning black and white photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has also been shared, showing Meghan and Harry lounging on the grass, with Meghan’s head resting on Harry’s lap, the two of them gazing at each other lovingly, with Meghan’s growing bump clearly in view.

This exciting news comes just three months after Meghan revealed that she suffered a heartbreaking misscarriage last summer. She detailed the devastating ordeal in an intimate essay published in The New York Times, in an effort to raise awareness and break down walls of (unwarranted) shame which surround miscarrying to this day.