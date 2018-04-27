The prince’s name has been revealed and we love it!

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the new royal baby is named Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The official title given to Will and Kate’s second son is His Royal Highest (HRH) Prince Louis Arthur Charles, and he will be fifth in line for the throne.

Louis may not come as a surprise as it has been embedded throughout royal history and has some very close family ties.

Prince Louis' name references his own father, Prince William, who holds the name as his middle name, along with Prince George.

The Baptism:

Royal babies are usually baptised within two or three months after their birth. Prince George was baptised in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte was in July 2015.

According to The Telegraph, royal babies tend to follow Queen Victoria’s tradition of being baptised over the Lily Front. Queen Victoria started the practice in 1841 with her eldest daughter Princess Victoria.

According to reports, six godparents were selected for Princess Charlotte and seven for Prince George. The water from the Jordan River is used in the ceremony.

Both Georges' and Charlotte’s services were held in private, but during Charlotte’s baptism, members of the public were welcomed to come to the churchyard.

It is reported that both Kate and Prince Louis are doing well and in a tweet, Kensington Palace thanked the hospital staff on Kate’s behalf.

Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Prince Louis was born on Monday at 11.01am and weighed in at 8lbs 7oz. The name Arthur was the bookmaker’s firm favourite with 9/4 odds.

Do you think the name Louis is a good fit for a prince?