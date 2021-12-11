The power suit is back and is the perfect Christmas outfit you’ve been searching for

The autumn/winter 2021 style season is all about the sexy, sleek powersuit.

It a style move we never saw coming, the powersuit is back in an all new slouchy, sexy form. The oversized blazer trend of last summer has morphed into a co-ord statement outfit in its winter reincarnation – and we’re not one bit mad about it.

Not only does this chic look give us a powerful and bold statement to rock, but it also means we have a warmer but still gorgeous option to wear on all our winter nights out! No more shivering in sparkly Christmas dresses – this year it’s all about the suit.

What we’re really loving about the suit’s comeback is the way designers are playing with texture and shape – our list of this season’s favourites has everything from velvet to tweed to organza and we’re totally obsessed. The skirt suit, the cigarette pant suit, the elegant flared trouser suit – we’re loving that this 70s-style staple is going to be seen everywhere this season!

River Island Green Sequin Oversized Blazer and trousers

Okay, can you get any more festive than this stunning sequin-embellished suit rom River Island? The oversized fit is accented by the ¾ length ruched sleeves, meaning you won’t be dwarfed by the slouchy cut of the suit. Less tailored than some of our other options, we think this choice offsets the in-you-face fabric, making it chilled, Christmassy and super wearable for any special event this festive season.

Mango Velvet Suit

Our Mango selection is for those who want something truly different and cutting edge this season. Wrap yourself up in luxurious velvet and still show off your midriff with the sexy and chic cropped design. Elegant, understated and utterly stylish, the crossover design and v neck add a little touch of sexiness to the powersuit, while the shoulder pads give us major 80s boss lady vibes. The jewel effect buttons add a little sparkle and the split hem trousers make it ready for party season. Pair with slim heels for the ultimate sexy sleek effect.

French Connection Enid Satin Suit

Satin? In a suit? Sign us up! The Enid Satin Suit Jacket puts fun into smart styling, with it’s semi-sheer sleeves and cinched waist. This is the exact outfit you want to be wearing when you run into your ex! The sophisticated style has a waist-defining belt and deep V-neckline perfect for showing off and feeling like your most glamorous and successful self!

ASOS 4th & Reckless Tall Double-Breasted Blazer Co-ord

Another beautiful, easy Christmassy pick, this forest green co-ord suit is tailored to perfection to give you that really crisp, slick look. Pair with your favourite Christmas sparkly top or even bralette is you’re feeling bold and wow everyone with your chic and pared back look. Chunky earrings and a slim heel will have all heads tuning your way this festive season In this suit!

Next Blue Emma Willis Cord Suit Trousers

Get ready for parties and special occasions with these soft cord trousers, part of the exclusive Emma Willis collection! Styled in rich blue, this wide silhouette sits on the mid-rise waist, falling into a relaxed full-length hem, giving you a fun vintage look that is comfortable and stylish, all in one outfit! Perfect for a soft, relaxed outfit that will wow this cosy Christmas season.

Zara Dinner Jacket Suit

Another stunning satin look, Zara has knocked it out of the park with this feminine and elegant look. Trimmed with a satin lapel collar, long sleeves and defined shoulders, the blazer is a chic, slouchy look that can be paired with lots of different outfits, but we’re loving the combination with the skirt. The whole look give sus major Blair Waldorf 2021 vibes, and we think this is a definite winner for this festive season.

Karen Millen Italian Velvet High Waist Trouser Suit

Not only is this Karen Millet velvet suit absolutely stunning, it’s made using surplus fabrics from the fabric mills the Karen Millen suppliers work with, reducing the energy required to produce new fabric. In a glamorous midnight navy, it’s the perfect luxurious statement to step out in this festive season!