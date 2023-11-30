The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died aged 65

Shane MacGowan has passed away at the age of 65.

Best known for being the frontman of The Pogues, Shane had battled with ill health for some time.

Shane’s wife, Victoria May Clarke, shared a statement on social media to announce the heartbreaking news of his death.

Alongside a photo of Shane she wrote, “I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese”.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures”.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music”.

Victoria added, “You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me”.

The Pogues also released a statement following the news of Shane’s death. They penned, “It is with the deepest of sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side”.

They went on to say, “Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father Maurice, family and a large circle of friends”.

“Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time”.

The Fairytale of New York singer had been receiving treatment at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, but just last week, Shane’s wife revealed he had been discharged from hospital and returned home.

MacGowan would have been celebrating his 66th birthday on Christmas Day of this year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Shane’s loved ones at this difficult time.