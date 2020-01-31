‘The perfect time to stop’: The Crown will end after season five

The creator of The Crown has revealed that the show will end after season five. Peter Morgan confirmed that it felt right to end the show after five phenomenal seasons.

Netflix has yet to confirm when it will air but we still have all of season four to look forward to.

Imelda Staunton will star as Queen Elizabeth in the final instalment of the beloved series.

Creator Peter Morgan originally planned six seasons but says: "Now that we have begun work on the stories for S5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop."

Speaking about playing the monarch, Imelda Staunton said: “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

“I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

There's no doubt that fans of The Crown will be said to hear the end is near. The news comes after it was revealed that an astonishing 21 million people tuned into the third season of the drama based on the British Royal Family.

We’re gutted to hear about the end of such an incredible show.