The perfect Mother’s Day treat: Raspberry & white chocolate scones

Even if we can't get out to go to a fancy afternoon tea for Mother's Day this year (again), it doesn't mean we can't make our own right at home! Everyone is appreciating the extra effort we're all making this year, and even if things have become a little more home-made, I think everyone is realising that it's all coming form the heart. Covid has ruined so much, but it's also given us to the opportunity to slow down, go back to our roots and pay attention to the things that are really important – and if you ask us, our mums are one of those things!

This white chocolate and raspberry scone recipe will pair perfectly with some teeny finger sandwiches and little sweet treats – dress it all up with nice kitchenware and viola! You could give even the fanciest hotel's afternoon tea a run for its money!

You'll need:

Ingredients:

200g fresh, washed raspberries

150g cold butter (grated)

3 eggs

300g all purpose flour

1tsp baking powder

1/2tsp salt

150g caster sugar

150g white chocolate chips

3-4 drops almond essence

80ml heavy cream

100g almond flakes

Raspberry jam

Preheat up your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Pour dry ingredients (flour, salt, sugar, baking powder) into a large bowl and mix together.

Grate your butter and add it to the mixture with your hands, ensuring they're washed and clean. Continuously press the butter into the dry ingredients to mix them

Next, mix all your wet ingredients into a large bowl together. That's 2 of your eggs, the almond essence and heavy cream, stirring til combined.

Then add the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry mixture and stir until well combined. It should form a thick, non-liquid dough.

Add in your raspberries and chocolate chips and mix them into the dough.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Dust your clean countertop with flour and start to knead your dough.

Using a glass or a cutter, cut out portions of dough into circles and place them on the lined baking tray.

Whisk the remaining egg in a cup or bowl and brush over the scones before putting them into the over for 7-8 minutes. Take them out, sprinkle the flakes almonds over the top and then put them back in the oven for a further 5 minutes or until golden.

Serve with raspberry jam and the remaining cream, whipped.