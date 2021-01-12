The perfect elevenses treat! Orange & Raspberry Coffee Cake Recipe

Now that we’re well and truly stuck in another bout of the lockdown-blues, we’ve decided to get back into baking.

As the world entered it’s first round of lockdown last March, everyone (including us, let’s be honest) seemed to don an apron and claim they were now a banana bread connoisseur. This time though, we’re tackling another type of fruity cake.

Speaking of cakes — this delectable orange and raspberry coffee cake recipe is by far, one of the best we’ve tried.

It’s moist and delicious, filled with citrus and fruit, and topped with a buttery crumble that will have you salivating as it bakes in the oven. The perfect mid-morning treat, when you’re in dire need of an elevenses pick me up!

Ingredients:

Crumble Topping:

64g flour

32g sugar

32g butter, cubed

Coffee Cake:

125 ml Orange Juice

256g flour

2 tsp orange zest

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

113g butter, room temperature

171g sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

120ml sour cream

188g fresh raspberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 350ºF (170ºC). Coat an 8‑inch square baking pan with non‑stick cooking spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper for easier removal.

For the crumble topping, in a medium bowl, combine flour and sugar. Cut in butter using your fingers until coarse crumbs. Set aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add vanilla, mixing well until incorporated.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, orange zest, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a small bowl, whisk sour cream and orange juice.

On low speed, alternate adding flour mixture and sour cream mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Mix just until flour disappears.

Spread half the batter into prepared baking pan. Place raspberries evenly over top and cover with remaining batter. Sprinkle crumble mixture over top.

Bake 45‑50 minutes, until springy to the touch.