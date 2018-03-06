The Penneys summer collection is here, and we are totally in LOVE
So, the snow is pretty much a distant memory, and we can all start getting excited about Summer.
The sun, the holidays, the cocktails… but most importantly – the CLOTHES.
No more heavy jumpers and rain jackets (well, almost), when the summer arrives we'll have a chance to wear dresses, sandals and all the good stuff.
However, as we all know, Summer in Ireland lasts approximately 6 days, so we can't justify spending a fortune on sun-friendly fashion.
Thankfully, we have Penneys, a genuine gift from God.
Anyway, they have given us a sneak preview of their High Summer 2018 collection, and it is FABULOUS.
Have a look, and let us know your thoughts: