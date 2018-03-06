SHEmazing!
The Penneys summer collection is here, and we are totally in LOVE

So, the snow is pretty much a distant memory, and we can all start getting excited about Summer.

The sun, the holidays, the cocktails… but most importantly – the CLOTHES. 

No more heavy jumpers and rain jackets (well, almost), when the summer arrives we'll have a chance to wear dresses, sandals and all the good stuff. 

However, as we all know, Summer in Ireland lasts approximately 6 days, so we can't justify spending a fortune on sun-friendly fashion.

Thankfully, we have Penneys, a genuine gift from God. 

Anyway, they have given us a sneak preview of their High Summer 2018 collection, and it is FABULOUS. 

Have a look, and let us know your thoughts:

Dress €17
Sandals €10
Earrings €3

 

Dress €17
Ring Set €3

 

Dress €13
Bikini Top €9
Bikini Pant €6

 

Dress €17
Earrings
€5 Sandal €8

 

Cami €11
Jean €17
Sandals €6
Necklace €4

 

Shirt €13
Skirt €12
Earrings €3

 

Bikini Top €9
Bikini Pant €6
Necklace €4
Ring Set €3

 

Blouse €13
Jean €15
Earrings €5

 

