The party season style edit: The jumpsuits you need to style your way through the Christmas season

The humble jumpsuit is the new staple of the Christmas season wardrobe. Taking you from day to night in a flash, they’re utterly diverse, meaning you can dress them up and down. We’ve rounded up our top picks for our favourite jumpsuits of the season so you can shine all through December with these stunning selections!

A deep pine green piece never goes astray during party season! Tis fashion forward piece will always be in style, a true statement classic. We’re loving the flattering wrap shape and flared kimono sleeves. The cropped length means boots or heels will work equally well with it, making it a truly adaptable ‘fit!

We love a beautiful velvet piece for the season that’s in it! This V-neck jumpsuit with thin straps and a wide, flowing leg gives us major 70s vibes, which has been in in a big way this year. The belt with rhinestone detail adds a little Christmas shimmer to the whole look.

Another velvet wide-leg selection, this flowing and looser fitting jumpsuit is perfect to wear after all the Christmas indulgence! A gorgeous v neck will pair beautifully with minimal accessorising, giving it all a clean and classic look.

Crafted in a pretty paisley print, the Deona Jumpsuit is a festive and glam piece, featuring a flattering v neck, tie waist, button front and easy pockets. It's the perfect style for any occasion happening this party season. The long sleeves will keep you warm on a night out too!

Designed in bardot style with a wide leg silhouette, this chic jumpsuit comes complete with feather trimmings and a bold diamante belt. Ideal for late night styling, it’s a real Diva piece for those who love a little subtle and sexy glamour this festive season!

Shine as bright as a star this year at all your festive engagements with this stunning sequin fabric from River Island. A real statement piece, all heads will turn when you walk in the room. Elasticated and wide leg, it’s a relaxed fit, meaning you’ll be super comfortable and still have all eyes on you!

Another shimmering moment, this jumpsuit is for the gal who tends towards a little more of a subtle look, but loves to glitter nonetheless! Vero Moda have knocked it out of the park with this cool and sophisticated look that is giving us major disco vibes.

The Diane jumpsuit is a sleeveless style is made from soft velvet with a high neckline and features a flattering cut-out detail at the back. Wear with strappy heels and a tailored blazer for a real boss lady look this festive season in this classy and elegant jumpsuit.