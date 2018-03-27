The Paris diaries: The most Insta-worthy spots in the French capital

It's really not hard to find picture-worthy spots in Paris. Any cafe, any bakery, any park will no doubt get you hundreds of likes on the 'gram.

But there are some iconic spots that you really don't want to miss during your next trip to the City of Lights.

1. Tour Eiffel

A post shared by Diana Enciu (@fabmusediana) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

Let's start with the more obvious. If you don't get a picture of the Iron Lady, were you even in Paris?

2. Ladurée

A post shared by LADUREE PARIS OFFICIEL (@maisonladuree) on Feb 15, 2018 at 12:00am PST

Macarons are one of the most Instagrammable food ever, and when in Paris, a trip to Ladurée feels quite mandatory. We particularly recommend the orange blossom and salted caramel ones!

3. Champs Elysées

A post shared by Zeynep Bahar Ahıskalı (@zeybahar) on Mar 19, 2018 at 1:37am PDT

The iconic avenue usually hosts more tourists than real Parisians, but you need to see the Arc de Triomphe and appreciate the beauty of the monument.

4. Père Lachaise

A post shared by kelseyelisabeth (@kelseyelisabeth) on Mar 20, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

A cemetery would not be the first place that comes to mind to take beautiful photos, but Le Père Lachaise is an exception.

This old graveyard has some pretty famous hosts for eternity such as Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf or Oscar Wilde, and the alleys are ideal for a quiet walk in the middle of the hectic city.

5. The river Seine

A post shared by Victoria Chmel (@victoriachmel) on Mar 22, 2018 at 3:45am PDT

La Seine is one of the symbols of Paris and taking a "Bateau Mouche" (fly boat) is a must-do activity when in Paris. During the summer, the banks are taken by storm by the Parisians for cool evening picnics.

6. The Canal Saint-Martin

A post shared by Monica Pol (@ams.paris) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

The Canal Saint-Martin is a favourite for Parisians to go for a drink or meet their friends. The hip area also hosts some lovely restaurants, shops and clubs, so you must put in on your Paris bucket list.

7. Montmartre

A post shared by Tutti London (@tuttilondonlifestyle) on Mar 22, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Montmartre needs no introduction but there is more to it than the Sacré Coeur, its iconic church.

If you walk around this adorable district (outside the famous Place du Tertre), you will feel like you have been transported to a picturesque village, and the view of the capital is priceless.

8. Saint-Germain-des-Prés

A post shared by Hervé • Paris, Travel & Hotels (@herve_in_paris) on Mar 18, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

The left bank of Paris has a lot to offer and the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area is one of the oldest districts of Paris, boasting adorable cafes and elegant shops.

9. Rue Montorgueil

Ideal for people watching, this pedestrian streets holds amazing bakeries (including Stohrer, the oldest in Paris), fabulous food and wine shops, cool cafes and great restaurants.

Featured image: Instagram @herve_in_paris