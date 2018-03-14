The Paris diaries: 8 French influencers to follow for style inspo

While Ireland is going crazy for influencers, France also has a bunch of fashion bloggers who share their #OOTD and gather hundreds of likes.

Compared to the likes of Pippa O'Connor, Rosie Connelly or Lisa Jordan, French influencers boasts a much more understated style and often go for a neutral palette and trusted fashion staples.

Here are some of our favourite accounts to follow on Instagram for a daily dose of Parisian fashion inspiration.

1. Elsa Muse

A post shared by Elsa Muse (@elsamuse) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:22am PST

2. Audrey Lombard

A post shared by Audrey (@audreylombard) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:43pm PST

3. Stéphanie Zwicky

A post shared by Stephanie Zwicky (@stephaniezwicky) on Mar 8, 2018 at 3:32am PST

4. Adenorah

A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on Feb 4, 2018 at 1:51am PST

5. Sabina Socol

A post shared by Sabina Socol (@sabinasocol) on Mar 10, 2018 at 4:36am PST

6. June Sixty Five

A post shared by FASHION BLOGGER (@junesixtyfive) on Feb 16, 2018 at 11:11am PST

7. Caroline Receveur

A post shared by Caroline Receveur (@carolinereceveur) on Feb 3, 2018 at 10:42am PST

8. Betty Autier

A post shared by Betty Autier (@bettyautier) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:28am PST

Featured image: Instagram @jeannedamas