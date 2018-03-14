The Paris diaries: 8 French influencers to follow for style inspo
While Ireland is going crazy for influencers, France also has a bunch of fashion bloggers who share their #OOTD and gather hundreds of likes.
Compared to the likes of Pippa O'Connor, Rosie Connelly or Lisa Jordan, French influencers boasts a much more understated style and often go for a neutral palette and trusted fashion staples.
Here are some of our favourite accounts to follow on Instagram for a daily dose of Parisian fashion inspiration.
1. Elsa Muse
2. Audrey Lombard
3. Stéphanie Zwicky
4. Adenorah
5. Sabina Socol
6. June Sixty Five
7. Caroline Receveur
8. Betty Autier
Featured image: Instagram @jeannedamas