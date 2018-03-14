SHEmazing!
The Paris diaries: 8 French influencers to follow for style inspo

While Ireland is going crazy for influencers, France also has a bunch of fashion bloggers who share their #OOTD and gather hundreds of likes.

Compared to the likes of Pippa O'Connor, Rosie Connelly or Lisa Jordan, French influencers boasts a much more understated style and often go for a neutral palette and trusted fashion staples. 

Here are some of our favourite accounts to follow on Instagram for a daily dose of Parisian fashion inspiration.

1. Elsa Muse

 

A post shared by Elsa Muse (@elsamuse) on

2. Audrey Lombard

 

A post shared by Audrey (@audreylombard) on

3. Stéphanie Zwicky

4. Adenorah

 

A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on

5. Sabina Socol

 

A post shared by Sabina Socol (@sabinasocol) on

6. June Sixty Five

 

A post shared by FASHION BLOGGER (@junesixtyfive) on

7. Caroline Receveur

8. Betty Autier

 

A post shared by Betty Autier (@bettyautier) on

Featured image: Instagram @jeannedamas

