It’s happening! Bebo is officially making a comeback next month

It’s official folks, Bebo is making a comeback and relaunching next month!

Remember the good old days in the mid to late noughties, pre-pandemic, when the highlight of our everyday life was hopping on Bebo to update your favourite song or peak at who your mates chose as their close friends?

Well it seems those days might be returning yet again, as Bebo have officially announced that they are relaunching the social media platform this February.

In a message posted to the company’s official website, a statement reads, “Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network. We are currently in private beta.” Exciting times!

However, previous Bebo users might be disappointed to hear that they can’t simply pick up where they left off and have a gawk at all of their old snaps which they posted to the platform before the company went bankrupt in 2013.

The statement continued to explain that “all old data and photos were lost many years ago and are not recoverable. Sorry.”

As of now we don’t know anything else about what this revisited version of Bebo will look like, but we’re expecting it to be pretty impressive, seeing as it will have to compete with other social websites and apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

While we know it’s coming in just a matter of days, launching this February, an exact release date has yet to be announced. But we’ll make sure to keep you posted on any Bebo updates!