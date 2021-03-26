The One Show host Alex Jones reveals she’s pregnant with baby #3

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for The One Show host Alex Jones who has announced the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her third child.

The 44-year-old mum made the big reveal on last night’s episode of The One Show, which she co-hosted with Boyzone star Ronan Keating. The two were discussing lockdown babies, when Ronan not-so-subtly asked Alex if she had anything to share.

“I feel really nervous all of a sudden!” Alex said, laughing as she added, “It just seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew in the studio for the first time. Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news — baby number three is on the way!”

The studio then burst out in a round of applause and cheers as dad-of-five Ronan wished Alex congratulations. Alex then insisted that she would “need all the tips” from Ronan who welcomed the birth of his youngest child Coco nearly one year ago.

Alex then admitted, “Yeah we didn’t see that one coming, but yeah we’re delighted.”

Ronan went on to ask Alex whether she knew if she was having a boy or a girl, to which the expectant mum gleefully replied, “A little girl!” which was then met with even more excited cheers and rounds of applause.

Alex then confirmed the wonderful news again on her Instagram page on Thursday evening, by sharing a sweet black and white family photo, with her son holding up a sign which read, "Coming Soon…Baby Number 3".

Alex and her insurance broker husband Charlie Thomson are already loving parents to their two sons, four-year-old Edward, whom they’ve nicknamed Teddy, and nearly two-year-old Kit.