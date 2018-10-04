The one item we need from Kylie Jenner’s new Halloween makeup collection

The hype over Kylie Cosmetics has died down some what from her OG Lip Kit days, but occasionally, one of her collections causes us to take another look.

Previously, we had her Weather Collection, an entire line is inspired by Stormi and her unique metrological name, which caught our eye, and now her upcoming Halloween creation has done the same.

The Halloween Collection, which Kylie debuted on social media last night, includes four new bullet lipsticks, two in a new metallic formula, a brand new lip kit, a gloss, two liquid glitter eyeshadows, a new eyeshadow palette, and a highlighter. However, we're loving the new lip shade most of all.

After what seems like a never-ending cosmetics trend of taupy-nude lips, we're in the mood for some rich, ravishing colour to bloom on our lips this Autumn/Winter.

Kylie revealed her literally vampy new lip kit in the shade Vampire. The blood red shade is different to the other reds in Kylie's line – Victoria, Jordy, Red Velvet, Mary Jo K and 22 – thanks to it's deep, cool undertones.

It's the kind of classic red we can see ourselves reaching for it for seasons to come.

Never one to shy away from a theme, all of the packaging in the Halloween collection has holographic elements, and is printed with Halloween motif like bats, ghosts and fangs.

An interesting aspect is that the new collection is 3D, and comes with 3D glasses so you can experience the spooky packaging magic.

The full line drops at midnight on October 12, and it would be a frightful shame to miss teh sale – this kit is sure to sell out.