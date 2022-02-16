The office wear edit: The flats you need to step back into the office in style (and comfort!)

The days we never thought we’d see have finally arrived – it’s time for back to the office. We’re excited to see our colleagues again, to be able to fully check in and out of work when we go to and from the office and to have the office culture back in place.

One thing we’re not so excited about?

Having to actually dress for back to the office.

We’ve spent so long in leggings, our comfiest hoodies and fluffiest socks, that we’ve no idea how we ever used to get up early to do makeup, hair and assemble a vaguely professional outfit each morning five days a week! And the worst part was always the shoes. They needed to be comfortable, but appropriate, which often meant something clunky and ugly that never really went with the professional boss lady vibe the rest of our outfit had going on.

Never fear! We are here to help with your re-immersion to the work place with our selection of this season’s hottest – and most comfortable – flats to have you skipping back to the office on you commute in total style and comfort!

Loafers are the new staple of the modern working woman’s wardrobe – but not all loafers are created equal. These stunning, buttery-soft leather loafers from Dune will keep you not only stylish, but utterly comfortable all day long, meaning you get the job done in utmost style. The backless silhouette is on-trend and perfect for warmer days, while the chic camel and cream combo makes them the perfect neutral look to step into spring with. A must-buy for the return to the office this season.

Looking for a more enclosed, weather-friendly version of loafers? These charming, slip-on style loafers add a pop of colour to your spring outfits, but will still go with most anything this season. The pretty pastel and snaffle detailing bring a feminine take on the traditional loafer, while the almond toe and flat sole bring the utmost comfort. Perfect with your favourite work trousers or for casual Fridays with your comfiest jeans, these are the versatile footwear pair you need in your closet.

ALDO can always be counted on to deliver chic and comfortable styles, and these practical and on-trend oxford shoes are no different. Comfy flexible soles and subtle block heels define these smart-casual oxford shoes, making them the perfect everyday pair for work. Made with finely-crafted and smooth leather, the cognac colour adds a little prep to your step this spring!

Looking for something chic and sleek that will go perfectly with skirts and dresses but don’t want to be in uncomfortable heels? Ballet flats are the solution to all your office wear problems! Especially these ballerina flats from Office – totally chic, feminine and just a little glam, they’re the ideal solution for when you want to go that extra mile with your look for that big presentation – but still want to feel comfortable. Elegant and classic, these are your go-tos for that extra confidence boost on the commute!

Snake print never goes out of style, as these strappy and chic ballet flats show us! Add a little spring to your step in these trendy and supportive ballet flats that will spice up any work look. The wraparound ankle straps with adorable pin-buckle fastenings mean your feet are supported all day long, while the pointed toe brings a little va-va-voom to your whole look. Sleek and the total opposite of frumpy office-wear, these flats are a god-send for any hardworking fashionista! .

The perfect loafers for anyone into their preppy and dark academic looks, the Karen Millen loafers are the perfect mix of modern and classic. Made with sumptuously soft leather, these eye-catching and luxurious loafers have a gleaming, patent finish, heritage-style horse bit detailing and low heels. Style them with the season’s 1970s-inspired separates for a retro-cool finish that will turn heads as you walk the office halls in style!