The no-bake cookie dough recipe is the perfect easy Sunday snack

It’s Sunday, the day of rest, so we won’t be giving you any major, complicated or difficult to make. We want to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings without the fuss!

Which is why these no-bake cookie dough bites are the perfect five-minute treat for you – get back out into the sunshine and snack the day away with this delicious and easy treat!

You'll need…

½tsp vanilla essence

5tbsp maple syrup

150g oat flour

1 pinch sea salt

150g peanut/almond butter

100g rolled oats

40g chocolate chips

In a deep bowl, toss in your wet ingredients. That’s your nut butter, maple syrup and vanilla essence.

Next, toss in your salt and mix well to blend the ingredients together.

Next, add in your oat flour and rolled oats and mix them in the wet ingredients.

Sprinkle in the chocolate chips and mix them through the dough.

Lay out parchment paper on a baking tray and use a scoop to spoon little balls on cookie dough onto the paper and pop in the fridge for a couple of hours.

Eat them refrigerated or freeze them – it’s up to you. Enjoy your no-bake cookie dough bites!