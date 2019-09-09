The Nightmare Before Christmas LIVE concert is coming to Dublin

This December, experience Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as you never have before, with the majesty of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and three original cast members Danny Elfman, Catherine O' Hara and Ken Page live.

Never before seen in Ireland, multiple award-winning composer, songwriter and reigning Pumpkin King, Danny Elfman will be bringing Disney’s timeless classic, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to life on December 8, 2019 at 3Arena Dublin as part of the movie’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Performing his role of Jack Skellington, Danny Elfman will be joined by other original cast members Catherine O'Hara as Sally, and Ken Page as the voice of Oogie Boogie with full orchestral accompaniment by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Conductor John Mauceri, Founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will be leading the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and a choir performing the film's classic score and songs live to picture. The concert will also include featured violin soloist, Sandy Cameron.

First released in 1993, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday.

Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus.

Tickets are on sale now and available from all Ticketmaster outlets nationwide