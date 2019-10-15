The new trailer for the live action Lady and the Tramp has landed

Disney have released another trailer for the live action remake of Lady and the Tramp and we have goosebumps. The classic Disney tale is one of our all time favourites so it’s safe to say we’re very excited about the pending release.

Directed by Charlie Bean, produced by Bringham Taylor and written by Andrew Bujalski, this live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp is bound get tails wagging when it airs in November.

This time, the small screen will have the honour of bringing us this widely anticipated film and thankfully, us Disney-dog-lovers won’t have to wait too long. On November 12, 2019, the film will be available on #Disney+, the new streaming platform set to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hayu.

The cast of the live action Lady and the Tramp is better than we could’ve expected with Tessa Thompson voicing Lady and Justin Theroux voicing Tramp.

A Star is Born’s Sam Elliot will be voicing Trusty, the trustworthy bloodhound with no sense of smell, a character who plays a key role in the rescue of Tramp from the dogcatcher.

The hilarious Ashley Jensen will voice Jock, the Scottish terrier who lives next door to Lady. We are super excited for this gender swap, as Jensen’s gorgeous Scottish twang seems made for the role of Jock.

Adding to this star-studded cast is Benedict Wong, who will lend his voice to Bull, the adorable Bulldog from the pound.

The icon that is Janelle Monáe will be taking on the legendary song He’s a Tramp, originally sung by Peggy Lee in the 1955 animation. Janelle Monáe voice seems ideal for the sultry Tibetan spaniel, Peg who sings the song to Lady when she spends a night in the pound.

Watch the new trailer below: